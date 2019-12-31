Antonio Brown says he appreciates the Saints having him in for a workout, but he calls it a publicity stunt. (0:55)

METAIRIE, La. -- Antonio Brown said he thinks his workout with the New Orleans Saints was a "publicity stunt" during an Instagram video he posted Monday night.

The Saints brought Brown in for a workout last Friday -- his first visit with a team since he was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.

It's unclear when Brown will be eligible to play again since he is still being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy for allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

"I really am at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world," Brown said in the video, which he filmed while working out on an exercise machine. "Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind.

"But it is what it is. ... I'm not gonna make excuses. I'm just gonna keep competing to be the difference, 'cuz I know I'm the difference."

Brown has continued to take shots at the NFL and various teams and players via social media this season, including recent jabs at former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Saints sources described the Brown workout as "due diligence" in updating their "ready list" in case a need arises at wide receiver. Brown was one of six receivers to work out for the Saints, and they wound up signing former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tim White to their practice squad.

"We're doing our homework," Payton said after the workout, adding that it was his first chance to really meet Brown. "Obviously there's a little bit more attention drawn to [Brown] because of his career. But right now, it was more or less us having a chance to get to know these guys and seeing what kind of shape they're all in.

"There would be a number of players that we've signed or drafted over the years past -- some that have worked out, some that haven't. The process is something that we take seriously, and it's important relative to the makeup of the team."

Brown brought a handful of associates with him to his Saints workout, including someone who was documenting the visit with a video camera. He posted clips of his visit on social media throughout the day, including a picture of the waiver the Saints made him sign.

It's unclear if that affected New Orleans' decision on whether to sign Brown.

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown, who has denied the allegations, met with the NFL for eight hours last month in Florida as part of the investigation, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The NFL has not concluded that investigation, and it is uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown could face additional league-imposed discipline.

On Sept. 20, the NFL released a statement that said Brown would not be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while he was a free agent, but it warned, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. ... Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

Brown has been with three teams in 2019. He was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March. Then he was released by both the Raiders and Patriots in September. He has played in only one game this season -- Week 2 for the Patriots. The Patriots released Brown after it was made known that he sent text messages to the artist who had accused him of misconduct.

Two days later, Brown called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, comparing their legal issues to his own.

Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Brown is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.