Dianna Russini reacts to Jimmy Haslam and the Browns parting ways with GM John Dorsey after the team already fired Freddie Kitchens as head coach. (1:06)

General manager John Dorsey and the Cleveland Browns have "mutually agreed to part ways," according to a team statement.

Dorsey met Tuesday with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

The 59-year-old Dorsey was the Kansas City Chiefs' general manager from 2013 to 2016. He became the Browns' general manager in December 2017 as the team was finishing an 0-16 season.

Dorsey had overseen the past two drafts and free agency in 2018 and 2019.

He selected Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft and picked star running back Nick Chubb with the team's second-round pick that year. He also made trades for starting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and signed troubled running back Kareem Hunt as a free agent.

The Browns improved to 7-8-1 last season but regressed to 6-10 this year, costing first-year coach Freddie Kitchens his job, as the Browns missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season -- the NFL's longest current drought.

"While John helped greatly improve our team's talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future," Haslam said in the statement. "As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league, we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we've had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization."

Dorsey said in the team statement: "When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision. It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee [Haslam], that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach. I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach."