The New York Jets signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday.

The Cowboys released Maher earlier this month after he missed 10 field goal attempts during the season, the most for a kicker in the past four seasons.

For the season, Maher was 20-of-30 on field goals and became the only kicker in NFL history with three makes of at least 60 yards. He hit a 62-yarder last year against Philadelphia and attempts of 62 and 63 yards this season against the Eagles and New York Jets.

He was 36-of-36 on PATs this season.

In 2018, he was 29-of-36 on field goals, including 6-of-7 on attempts of 50-plus yards. He also was 32-of-33 on extra points.

Maher was with the Jets in 2013, signing as an undrafted free agent, but was waived in July.

Sam Ficken was the Jets' kicker for 15 games this season and was 19-of-27 on field goal attempts and 23-of-26 on PATs. He was signed after Kaare Vedvik had a disastrous Week 1 performance, going 0-for-1 on field goals and also missing a PAT in a 17-16 loss to the Bills.