Jason Garrett will continue his discussions with Dallas Cowboys ownership about his future with the team on Thursday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Garrett concluded a second meeting with team owner/general manager Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, Dallas' executive vice president, on Tuesday, with no announcement of a resolution.

Garrett's contract expires Jan. 14, but after Sunday's 47-16 season-ending win over Washington, Jerry Jones said he did not have a timetable for a decision. He did not seem to care that other teams, particularly in his division, would have a chance to start the hiring process before the Cowboys do if he opts to move on from Garrett.

Garrett is 85-67 as Cowboys coach but has won only two playoff games since 2010. He has had only one losing season (4-12 in 2015), but Dallas' 8-8 record in 2019 was the fourth .500 finish of his career. He entered the season knowing he had to win, but could not get the Cowboys into the playoffs.

Garrett has worked for the Cowboys for 13 years, including 9½ as head coach, and has a close relationship with Jones. On Sunday, the owner said working with Garrett, a former Cowboys quarterback, has been "a source of pride for me. It's an honor to have worked with him and to be working with him."

The Cowboys have not had a full-blown coaching search since 2007, after Bill Parcells retired. Jones interviewed a number of candidates back then, including Garrett, before hiring Wade Phillips.

