ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni stepped down Thursday after coaching one of the NFLs worst defenses throughout the 2019 season.

The 70-year-old Pasqualoni was one of the first hires made by Lions coach Matt Patricia in February 2018, and he had been a sounding board for the coach throughout his time with Detroit.

Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, who also stepped down Thursday, mark the seventh and eighth coaches who have left the Lions since the season ended Sunday. Six coaches -- including special teams coordinator John Bonamego and their two main strength and conditioning coaches -- were fired Tuesday.

Detroit now has to replace its defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive line coach, linebackers coach, defensive backs coach and the strength staff. Of Patricia's original staff, only defensive line coach Bo Davis and receivers coach Robert Prince remain.

The Lions said Pasqualoni is resigning to be closer to his family and Davidson is taking "an indefinite leave from coaching" and has left open the possibility of returning to coaching in the future.

"Coach P is one of the best men I've ever been around, on both personal and professional levels," Patricia said in a statement. "I owe him so much and I'm grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff.

"He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader."

On Monday, at his season-ending news conference, Patricia wouldn't say whether or not he would make changes to his coaching staff after a 9-22-1 record after two seasons.

Pasqualoni's job status had been in question for weeks as Detroit's defense continued to falter and languish in the bottom of the league rankings. For most of November, Patricia answered questions about whether or not Pasqualoni was still calling plays and often gave vague answers.

The Lions ranked No. 31 in yards per game (400.4), No. 32 in passing yards per game allowed (284.4) and No. 21 in rushing yards per game allowed (115.9). They also struggled forcing turnovers and creating pressure with a league-worst 1.1% interception rate and sacking quarterbacks on 4.6% of their dropbacks, No. 31 in the league. They also allowed 26.44 points per game, which ranked 26th in the NFL.

In Week 12 against Washington, Patricia was spotted during many defensive plays with the laminated play sheet covering his mouth while he was talking into the microphone. Pasqualoni, meanwhile, was often silent during the times when defensive calls would be relayed in.

After a 19-16 loss to Washington, Patricia still wouldn't say who was making the defensive decisions, declining to get into any specifics. When asked about the playsheet, he said he's communicating through four different lines with different people he's talking to.

On Monday, Patricia declined to answer whether or not he would be calling Detroit's defense in 2020.

"I have a lot of different roles on game day," Patricia said on Nov. 24. "Certainly from that standpoint, I'm very active in the communication from all phases of the game, all three phases, and so there's going to be plays out there that I can call. There's going to be plays out [Pasqualoni] is calling. There's going to be plays out there that certainly are just automatic for us."