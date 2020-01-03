Free-agent running back Mark Walton is facing a second accusation of domestic violence, with the woman's attorney saying police have yet to interview her regarding the alleged March attack.

In March, Walton allegedly punched the woman multiple times while they were driving through Miami Gardens and allegedly dragged her by the foot and hit her multiple more times after she had gotten out of the car. She suffered a swollen and bleeding lip.

The woman's attorney told the Miami Herald that Miami Gardens police didn't seek an interview until November, when Walton was arrested in Davie, Florida, after he allegedly pushed the woman, who was pregnant, into a wall and punched her several times in the face and head.

Walton has denied the November allegations and is awaiting trial in that case. His defense attorney, Michael Gottlieb, declined to comment on the March allegations.

"We are actively working this case," the Miami Gardens Police Department said in a statement about the March accusation. "We have made numerous contact attempts with the victim and are currently working with the victim's attorney."

The running back was released by the Miami Dolphins following the November arrest. He had been serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL conduct and substance abuse policy relating to three offseason arrests between January and March, which led to his release by the Cincinnati Bengals.

A Dolphins spokesman told the Herald they had been unaware of the March accusations when they signed him in May.