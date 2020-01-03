CHICAGO -- Eddie Jackson became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Friday by agreeing to a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears, according to Jackson's agency, SportsTrust Advisors.

The deal, with an average annual value of $14.6 million, includes $33 million in total guarantees.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro, Jackson became a full-time starter (46 starts) shortly after the Bears drafted him in the fourth round out of Alabama in 2017.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in 2018 when he finished fourth in the NFL with six interceptions, but he was forced to miss Chicago's home playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of injury.

Eddie Jackson posted 60 tackles, two interceptions and one sack this season. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jackson scored five defensive touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which is tied for the most all time by a player in his first two NFL seasons. He joined Deion Sanders as the only players since 1970 to have three defensive touchdowns of 65-plus yards in a two-season span.

Jackson recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and one sack while starting all 16 games this season as the Bears ended the year 8-8 and out of the playoffs.

Jackson is the first member of Chicago's 2017 draft class to sign an extension. On Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Pace gave a vote of confidence to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (chosen second overall in 2017), but stopped short of announcing whether the Bears would exercise Trubisky's fifth-year option or offer him an extension.