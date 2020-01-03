Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young -- No. 1 on the Big Board of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. -- has declared for the NFL draft.

Young announced his decision in an Instagram post Friday, writing, "After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it's time for me to begin the next chapter. I'm excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL draft."

Young was a Heisman finalist this season while also winning the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the nation's top college defensive player.

He was the nation's most dominant player on defense this season, recording 16.5 sacks and forcing six fumbles in 12 games for the Buckeyes. Young missed two games as part of a suspension for an NCAA rules violation related to a loan he accepted in 2018 from someone he described as a "family friend."

"I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," Young wrote. "I look forward to joining a new family the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all again and see you soon on Sundays. God bless and go Bucks!"