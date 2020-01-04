Dan Graziano points out that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is someone Jerry Jones thinks highly of, and Graziano believes Zimmer could be an interesting candidate for the Cowboys' head-coaching position. (1:22)

The Dallas Cowboys plan to meet with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team also met Saturday with Marvin Lewis after already spending some time Friday with the former Cincinnati Bengals coach, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.

A source told ESPN's Ed Werder on Thursday that the Cowboys plan to move on from current head coach Jason Garrett, though no decision has been announced by the team.

Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14 and his status with the team has been uncertain since last February, when the Cowboys opted not to offer him an extension.

A source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the team does not believe it has to clarify Garrett's job status because his contract is set to expire.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019 and finished 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett's nine seasons as coach. He will finish as the second-longest-tenured and second-winningest coach in team history to Tom Landry with a record of 85-67, but he won just two playoff games and was unable to get past the divisional round.

NFL Network earlier reported the Cowboys' intentions to meet with McCarthy.

McCarthy, 56, was head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018. He compiled a 125-77-2 record over 13 seasons and won Super Bowl XLV.

He has also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for their head-coaching positions this offseason.

Lewis, 61, served as the Bengals' head coach from 2003 to 2018, going 131-122-3. His 0-7 postseason mark marred a tenure in which Lewis became one of just three coaches to post a winning record with the Bengals.