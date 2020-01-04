HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Bills.

Fuller left Houston's Week 16 game with a groin injury and did not play in the Texans' regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans. He had been listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Saturday, according to coach Bill O'Brien.

Starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph is also inactive after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury suffered last week.

Fuller had 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season, although 217 yards and all three scores came in Week 5. Fuller also missed four games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

In quarterback Deshaun Watson's career, he's completed 47% of his deep balls with Fuller on the field, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (95 attempts), according to ESPN Stats & Information. With Fuller off the field, he's completed 38% with five touchdowns and six interceptions (64 attempts).

Without Fuller, expect wide receivers Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter to play bigger roles against Buffalo.