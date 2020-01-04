        <
        >

          Source: Eagles TE Zach Ertz expected to face Seahawks

          3:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Ertz's expected availability comes after he was medically cleared to play Saturday, as first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

          Ertz suffered a broken rib and a lacerated kidney during a Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to ESPN last week. He missed the regular-season finale against the Giants but returned to practice this week as a limited participant.

          He wore protective padding around the rib area as he ran onto Lincoln Financial Field for the team's final tuneup Friday.

