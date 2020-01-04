        <
          NFL wild-card weekend fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

          HOUSTON -- It's playoff time, and the Houston Texans are dressed for their AFC wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

          The teams were meeting in the first showdown of this postseason on Saturday at Houston's NRG Stadium with plenty at stake, and several of the outfits matched the intensity of the occasion.

          As the NFL's second season kicks off, here's a roundup of some of our favorite looks from Saturday:

          DeAndre Hopkins arrived in style. He donned pink and black animal print and Golden Goose sneakers.

          Deshaun Watson is ready for his second playoff game in some Christian Louboutin sneakers.

          J.J. Watt is back for his first game since he tore a pectoral muscle is Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders.

          Wide receiver Kenny Stills is wearing a double-breasted suit with no shirt underneath, a look he's gone with previously this season.

          Wild Card Weekend

          Running back Carlos Hyde is ready for his first playoff game in his six NFL seasons.

          "I done came a long way, I made it out the dirt"

          Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is ready for Saturday night's wild-card game against the New England Patriots, making his entrance in purple.

