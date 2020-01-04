        <
        >

          Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones declares for NFL draft

          5:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

          Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.

          The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

          Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season, a year after the best year of his career statistically. He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged a career-high 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

          No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices