The AFC divisional postseason round is set for the 2019 NFL playoffs. And for the first time since 2009, it won't include the New England Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans, having knocked off the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, now have a more difficult task: traveling to Baltimore to take on the top-seeded Ravens. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, will get a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a first look at the matchups, with the NFC wild-card matchups set to take place Sunday:

(6) Titans at (1) Ravens

Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS | Preview | Tickets

What to watch for: An old-fashioned run fest. The Ravens (3,296) and Titans (2,223) finished the season ranked Nos. 1 and No. 3 in rushing yards, respectively. We know what they like to do. The Ravens want quarterback Lamar Jackson to do his thing on with read options and designed runs. And the Titans like to use running back Derrick Henry, the league's leading rusher, to wear down opponents. No secrets there.

How the Titans win: They must withstand the Ravens' typical early onslaught. During the regular season, the Ravens had the NFL's best first-quarter point margin (plus-97). The Titans can't fall behind early if they intend to ride Henry in the second half. If they can reverse the Ravens' trends, and be in position where they don't need to pass to catch up on the scoreboard, the Titans will have a chance for a big upset.

How the Ravens win: It's likely they can win using their usual formula. Jackson threw eight touchdown passes in the first quarter of games this season, tied for fourth most in the NFL, which helped them get out to big leads. If they can do that, Jackson and the Ravens are good enough from a personnel standpoint to roll from there.

X factor: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. We know the Titans are going to ride Henry, but at some point they will -- like all teams -- need a play or two from their quarterback to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Tannehill was one of the NFL's top five quarterbacks in the second half of the season, making tough and accurate throws with regularity, but the postseason is an entirely different animal. He converted some big third downs Saturday night against the Patriots, both through the air and on the ground, but he also dropped the snap on a crucial failed third-down play.

(4) Texans at (2) Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS | Preview | Tickets

What to watch for: In what seems like many moons ago, we saw the Texans go into Arrowhead Stadium and take it to the Chiefs in Week 6. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hobbled by an ankle injury, but the Texans will go to Kansas City knowing they have done this before.

How the Texans win: They'll need quarterback Deshaun Watson to produce a repeat Week 6 performance. In that game, he ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third. The Chiefs gave up 5.0 yards per rush to quarterbacks this season, which ranked No. 25 in the NFL. There is an opening for Watson to do significant damage on the ground if he is up to it.

Patrick Mahomes completed just 54.3% of his passes in the Chiefs' mid-October loss to the Texans. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

How the Chiefs win: Ride Mahomes against a Texans defense that has at times been gashed by the pass. Houston gave up 33 touchdown passes, tied for fourth most in the NFL, and opposing quarterbacks compiled a 60.8 QBR against them -- sixth highest in the NFL. It sounds simple, but it's set up perfectly for the Chiefs to do just that -- even with the return of Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

X factor: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. A season-ending knee injury to fellow safety Juan Thornhill will put extra pressure on Mathieu, who was named last week to the All-Pro team. Mathieu will play the mental battle against Watson all game. Can he cause a turnover and/or take away the middle of the field from receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills?