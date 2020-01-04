Mac Jones delivers a dime to Jerry Jeudy that goes 85 yards for the Alabama touchdown. (0:41)

Alabama's first play on offense goes 85 yards for TD (0:41)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

Jeudy, ranked No. 1 at receiver and No. 3 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board, made his announcement on social media Saturday, three days after posting 204 yards and a touchdown on six catches vs. Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

"This journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience," he wrote.

There was speculation that Jeudy might skip the bowl game, which Alabama won 35-16. Turns out, he was named the game's MVP.

Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Jeudy caught 159 passes overall for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns with the Crimson Tide.

He was part of a loaded receiving corps that included DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. One of the program's most prolific receivers, Jeudy led the Southeastern Conference with 14 touchdown catches in 2018 and was an Associated Press All-American.

Smith and Ruggs have yet to announce whether they intend to stay or not. Like Jeudy, Smith is coming off a 1,000-yard season.

Wills, ranked the No. 6 offensive tackle by ESPN's Kiper, was a second-team AP All-American who started the past two seasons at right tackle. Willis also announced his decision on Twitter.

Two other underclassmen, middle linebacker Dylan Moses and left tackle Alex Leatherwood, have said they plan to return for their senior seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose season ended with a serious hip injury, is expected to announce his decision on Monday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.