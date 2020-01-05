DeAndre Carter fields the kickoff return in the end zone and flips the ball to the referee, who lets the ball hit the ground, leading to a Bills touchdown. After some deliberation, the play is not ruled a touchdown, leading to a touchback for the Texans. (0:45)

Confused about a call -- or non-call -- while watching a 2019 NFL playoff game? Outraged by a missed penalty, or left wondering why officials threw a certain flag?

Officiating controversies pop up quite a bit in the postseason (just ask the Saints) and they are often a little difficult to understand in the moment. Let's look at the biggest questionable officiating decisions of the playoffs and evaluate why they were called the way that they were -- and which were the correct calls.

False start should have negated Vikings fumble?

Vikings-Saints wild-card game, first quarter, 14:18

What happened: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen lost a first-quarter fumble that the Saints recovered at the Vikings' 37-yard line.

How it was resolved: There was a review to confirm that Saints safety Vonn Bell stepped out of bounds before returning the fumble inside the Vikings' 10-yard line. But the real question, one that was not subject to review, was whether Vikings left guard Pat Elflein committed a false start, which would have negated the entire play.

Was it the right call? There is no doubt, based on watching the replay, that Elflein started his block early. But one of the little-known secrets of NFL officiating is that not everyone sees false starts the same way. Referee Carl Cheffers' regular-season crew, which was assigned to this game, called a league-low 18 false start penalties in 2019. That was less than half of those called by the NFL leader (Craig Wrolstad, 43). Some of that discrepancy, of course, is based on the teams involved in the games each official is assigned. But even something that seems as objective as a false start has some level of subjectivity.

Titans take two consecutive penalties on a punt

Titans-Patriots wild-card game, fourth quarter, 6:39

What happened: Titans coach Mike Vrabel, taking a cue from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, ordered his punt team to take a penalty for delay of game and false start while lined up for a fourth-quarter punt. Ultimately, the strategy helped the Titans drain nearly two minutes from the clock while protecting a 14-13 lead.

How it was resolved: This was the same strategy Belichick employed in Week 3 during a Monday night game against the Jets, noting that it was a loophole the NFL should probably close. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has used it as well, and Vrabel employed it in Week 17 against the Texans in addition to Saturday night's game. Guidance given to referees is to allow two consecutive "intentional" fouls, and then to throw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct if they commit a third.

Was it the right call? You can bet that the NFL competition committee will propose to close this loophole during the offseason. Bleeding two minutes from a close game ultimately makes it less exciting for fans.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley awarded first down

Bills-Texans wild-card game, fourth quarter, 0:34

What happened: Beasley was given credit for a 10-yard reception on third-and-10 from the Texans' 39-yard line late in the fourth quarter, despite some question about where he should have been marked down. The play set up Stephen Hauschka's game-tying 47-yard field goal.

How it was resolved: Because there was less than two minutes remaining in the game, the play was subject to a booth review. Senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron upheld referee Tony Corrente's mark at the 29-yard line. In the meantime, the Bills -- who were out of timeouts -- sent their field-goal team onto the field in case the review pushed the spot back and Corrente started the clock with 21 seconds remaining. When the first down was upheld, holder Corey Bojorquez took the snap from center and spiked it, giving the Bills time to get their offense back on the field.

Was it the right call? This was a confusing sequence that seemed to ignore a 2018 NFL rule change regarding a player who dives head-first, as Beasley did as he was attempting to get a first down. According to the rule, players who do so are to be judged to be giving themselves up, and the ball should be marked wherever it was when the player is down, whether or not he has been contacted by a defender. When Beasley's left knee hit the ground, the ball was at the 30-yard line. It is a mystery why Riveron upheld the spot at the 29, which was just enough to earn a first down.

Second-half kickoff in Houston

Bills-Texans wild-card game, third quarter, 15:00

What happened: Corrente awarded the Bills a touchdown after Texans returner DeAndre Carter fielded the kickoff in the end zone and tossed it toward Corrente. Instead of catching the ball and allowing a touchback, Corrente stepped aside and allowed the Bills' Jaquan Johnson to fall on it for an apparent score.

How it was resolved: After an unusual intervention by two alternate officials assigned as part of postseason policy, Corrente reversed the decision to a touchback. Carter had made the "Iron Cross" sign, a signal to teammates that he will not attempt a return. Carter did not take the official move of taking a knee, but the NFL rule book gives referees authority to judge whether a player is giving himself up. Part of the criteria is a player "clearly making no immediate effort to advance."

Texans coach Bill O'Brien was rightfully confused when the officials at first called a Buffalo touchdown on Houston's kickoff return. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Was it the right call? This was not a good moment for Corrente, who has been a referee since 1998. Not only did he overreact to what was an obvious attempt to take a touchback, but he also made the wrong ruling on a touchdown. If he was going to deny the Texans a touchback, the correct call would have been an illegal forward pass leading to a safety. On the ESPN broadcast, officiating analyst John Parry pleaded for the crew "to interject some common sense." Fortunately for everyone, it did.