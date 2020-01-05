        <
          Taysom Hill throws 50-yard pass to set up Saints' first TD vs. Vikings

          2:10 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
          NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees may have been the hottest quarterback in the NFL heading into the playoffs, but the New Orleans Saints turned to third-string QB Taysom Hill to take the lead in Sunday's wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

          Hill completed a 50-yard heave to undrafted rookie receiver/kick return Deonte Harris at the Vikings' 4-yard line. And Alvin Kamara followed up with a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play (with Hill as a lead blocker) to give New Orleans a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

          Hill -- whom the Saints use often as a change-of-pace weapon as a read-option quarterback/running back/receiver/tight end -- was actually on the field for three straight plays. He gained 11 yards on a read-option keeper before his TD throw.

          The 50-yard pass was the longest of Hill's career. It was also the longest catch for Harris, who has been sneaking into the offense more recently after his breakout season as a return specialist. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder from Division II Assumption was named first-team All-Pro as a return man this week. Harris had to wait for a moment on Hill's throw, which was slightly underthrown -- and he actually turned and caught it like a punt.

          Hill, who also serves as a special-teams coverage specialist, nearly blocked a punt earlier in the game as well.

          The Saints' offense needed a boost Sunday. They had gained a total of just 43 yards on 14 plays during their first three drives while struggling to keep Minnesota's defensive front at bay.

