PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz exited in the first quarter of Sunday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks and is being evaluated for a head injury. His return is questionable.

Wentz was replaced in the lineup by veteran Josh McCown.

Wentz was hit in the helmet and upper back by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the Eagles' second possession of the game. The force of Clowney's hit drove Wentz into the ground. He appeared to buckle slightly as he rose to his feet but stayed in the game for another series.

Wentz played the entire regular season for the first time since his rookie year, having suffered major injuries at the end of both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Nick Foles led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title in February 2018. This was Wentz's first playoff game.

McCown, 40, had never previously appeared in a playoff game in his 17 seasons in the league. He retired after last season but decided to come out of retirement when the Eagles came calling in August.