Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf connect deep to extend Seahawks' lead

PHILADELPHIA -- No wide receiver had more bench-press reps at the 2019 scouting combine than DK Metcalf's 27. Only two ran faster than his 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Metcalf showed all that speed and power on the same play Sunday night, getting open behind Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, then dragging him into the end zone on a 53-yard touchdown reception. It extended the Seattle Seahawks' lead to 17-6 over the Eagles in the third quarter.

Russell Wilson's pass was thrown 36 yards downfield, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In the regular season, Wilson completed 51.9% of passes of 30-plus air yards, best in the NFL.

Metcalf was leading the Seahawks with 124 receiving yards on six catches at the time of his touchdown. He finished the regular season with 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. Only two rookie receivers -- A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin -- had more receiving yards.