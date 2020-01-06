Veteran defensive back Ron Parker announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Parker thanked the Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt family "for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to take off." He also thanked coach Andy Reid for believing "in me when no one else didn't."

The Chiefs, in turn, thanked Parker on Twitter.

Thanks for everything, Ghost 👻 https://t.co/0lEwdqecei — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 6, 2020

Parker, 32, bounced around four teams in his first two seasons (2011 and 2012) before joining the Chiefs in 2013 and becoming a full-time starter from 2014 to '18. He did not play in the NFL this season.

He finishes his career with 11 interceptions, 48 passes defensed, 8 sacks and 394 tackles in 105 career games.