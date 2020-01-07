        <
        >

          Sources: Panthers agree to hire Baylor coach Matt Rhule

          play
          Stephen A. unsure Rhule is the right hire for Panthers (2:01)

          Stephen A. Smith is uncertain of what Matt Rhule being hired as the Panthers head coach could mean for Cam Newton's future. (2:01)

          10:05 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Carolina Panthers have reached agreement to make Baylor's Matt Rhule their new coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Rhule had been rumored to be in the mix for Carolina and the New York Giants, but the 44-year-old had said in December that he planned on returning to Baylor.

          The Panthers are hoping that Rhule can do for them what he did for Baylor, taking a struggling program and turning it into a national power. The Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season in 2017 but went 11-3 this past season.

          Rhule, who coached the Giants' offensive line in 2012, replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired this past season after a nine-year run.

          The Panthers finished 5-11 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

          Yahoo Sports was first to report Rhule's hiring.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices