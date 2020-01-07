        <
          Fantasy fail: Fantasy football last-place punishments

          1:00 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
          If you're reading this, you've probably lived enough life to know that playing fantasy football is not for the faint of heart. No, joining a fantasy league comes with grave risk.

          Will you secure premium draft position, scoop up the Christian McCaffrey of the season and never look back? Or will you roll the dice of life, use your first pick to grab an incredibly talented yet unpredictable wide receiver who won't be on a roster come Week 3, and quickly sink to the bottom of the standings never to return? Or, I don't know, maybe your team will be rolling until QB1 unexpectedly goes down with mono.

          These scenarios are all theoretical, of course, but you know the potential pitfalls we speak of.

          Whether it is the threat of injury leaving your roster depleted or trying to compete with that one person in the league who is so active on the waiver wire you begin to wonder if they quit their day job, fantasy football demands constant attention -- and it won't hesitate to expose you if you fall asleep at the wheel.

          But sometimes even your best effort isn't enough to keep your pride intact, because somebody has to finish last. That's where these folks come in.

          Ah, yes, the dreaded last-place fantasy punishment. From the pretty standard "I'm a fantasy football loser" sign sentence to the more taxing 24-hour Waffle House challenge, here are some of our favorite league punishments of the season:

          The Waffle House challenge ...

          Going to see "Cats" while dressed like a cat ...

          Consuming a bowl of butter ...

          Going full Oompa Loompa at the mall ...

          The Instagram live hot dog challenge ...

          The tasteful billboard spread ...

          A visit to Santa ...

          Dressing up like Elsa from "Frozen" and riding aboard a holiday float ...

