Fantasy fail: Fantasy football last-place punishments

If you're reading this, you've probably lived enough life to know that playing fantasy football is not for the faint of heart. No, joining a fantasy league comes with grave risk.

Will you secure premium draft position, scoop up the Christian McCaffrey of the season and never look back? Or will you roll the dice of life, use your first pick to grab an incredibly talented yet unpredictable wide receiver who won't be on a roster come Week 3, and quickly sink to the bottom of the standings never to return? Or, I don't know, maybe your team will be rolling until QB1 unexpectedly goes down with mono.

These scenarios are all theoretical, of course, but you know the potential pitfalls we speak of.

Whether it is the threat of injury leaving your roster depleted or trying to compete with that one person in the league who is so active on the waiver wire you begin to wonder if they quit their day job, fantasy football demands constant attention -- and it won't hesitate to expose you if you fall asleep at the wheel.

But sometimes even your best effort isn't enough to keep your pride intact, because somebody has to finish last. That's where these folks come in.

Ah, yes, the dreaded last-place fantasy punishment. From the pretty standard "I'm a fantasy football loser" sign sentence to the more taxing 24-hour Waffle House challenge, here are some of our favorite league punishments of the season:

The Waffle House challenge ...

For my fantasy football punishment, I will be attempting the Waffle House challenge.



I must stay in a Waffle House for 24 hours. For every waffle I eat, an hour is subtracted from my sentence. Please join me on this journey. — Cyrus Wittig (@CyWittig) January 5, 2020

Going to see "Cats" while dressed like a cat ...

Consuming a bowl of butter ...

Going full Oompa Loompa at the mall ...

Gotta love our league punishment. Last place = a trip to the mall in oompa loompa gear. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/bnkKZq7oT2 — Tyson Shepard (@shepard_tyson) December 29, 2019

The Instagram live hot dog challenge ...

This year in my fantasy league, the punishment for last place was to eat as many raw hot dogs as the corresponding NFL week on Instagram live. It's week 16. He eats 16 raw hot dogs. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/R2M2t9HwuM — Danny Stayton (@DannyStaysIn) December 24, 2019

The tasteful billboard spread ...

@DanLeach971 check out my keagues last place punishment. this is on 75 right now pic.twitter.com/DRj4KCdTKU — Peter (@mvpete96) December 23, 2019

A visit to Santa ...

Last place in my home league has to sit on Santa's lap with a sign. My buddy totally owned being a loser, while his family keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/rzDz9if4tn — Expert Fantasy GM (@ExpertFantasyGM) December 20, 2019

Dressing up like Elsa from "Frozen" and riding aboard a holiday float ...