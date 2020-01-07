Sources: Browns hope to hire coach by Saturday

The Cleveland Browns -- the only team still looking for a head coach -- have more interviews lined up for this week and want to have a deal in place by Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and already met with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is scheduled to interview for the opening on Wednesday and will be followed by Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

Stefanski was a finalist for Cleveland's job a year ago. He has a busy week, with the Vikings preparing to play San Francisco on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.

All of those interviews could be moved up now, after sources told ESPN that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and the Giants decided on Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge on Tuesday.

Cleveland's choices shrunk considerably over the past 24 hours after Mike McCarthy, the first candidate to interview with the Browns, was hired by the Dallas Cowboys. The former Packers coach was believed to be at or near the top of the wish list for Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam.

McDaniels, too, has long been considered a favorite of Haslam, who has asked Cleveland's fan base for patience. This is Haslam's sixth coaching search since he and his wife, Dee, bought the franchise from Randy Lerner in 2012.

McDaniels, 44, may be itching for a second shot at head coaching after a failed run with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. McDaniels went 11-17 before being fired, and it was a humbling experience for the highly regarded coordinator, who has spent the past eight seasons running Bill Belichick's offense and working with quarterback Tom Brady.

Haslam wants to hire a coach before turning his attention to finding a new general manager after John Dorsey's sudden departure after two seasons. Haslam said his new coach will have major input into the hiring of the next GM.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.