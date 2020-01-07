Bart Scott explains why the Titans will be a difficult matchup for the Ravens in the AFC divisional round. (0:52)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas believes he knows the game plan that the Tennessee Titans will use against the AFC's top seed.

"I think if [Ryan] Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don't think that'll go in their favor," Thomas said Tuesday. "We know they're going to try to run the ball."

Thomas and the Ravens play host to the sixth-seeded Titans in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game.

Tannehill keyed the Titans' turnaround this season after taking over for Marcus Mariota and finished as the NFL's highest-rated passer (117.5). He threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading Tennessee to seven wins in its last 11 regular-season games.

But in Saturday's 20-13 wild-card victory at New England, Tannehill produced one of the most unproductive games by a quarterback in a postseason win. He became one of four quarterbacks to pass for fewer than 75 yards while attempting at least 15 passes in a playoff win, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"I think Tannehill threw like [15] times last game for like [72] yards in a playoff game and they still won," Thomas said. "That's a credit to how hard [Derrick Henry] is running and their offensive line."

In that win over the Patriots, the Titans relied heavily on Henry, who ran for 184 yards on 34 carries.

Thomas doesn't expect Henry to repeat that success against Baltimore and the NFL's No. 5 run defense.

"Guys didn't seem like they were too interested in tackling him," Thomas said of the Patriots. "Our mindset is a little different. We're going to try to swarm and we'll see how it plays out."

During the Ravens' 12-game winning streak, their defense has allowed the fewest yards (268.9) and points (15.2) in the NFL.