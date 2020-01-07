ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins will have a new offensive coordinator -- and it's a familiar name for the franchise.

New coach Ron Rivera has hired Scott Turner, son of former Washington coach Norv Turner, to be in charge of the offense, the team announced Wednesday.

Kevin O'Connell, who was the offensive coordinator last season, remains under contract but has been told he's free to pursue other opportunities, a source said. He had interviewed twice with Rivera about remaining as the offensive coordinator.

Scott Turner is following former Panthers coach Ron Rivera to Washington, where Turner's father was once the team's head coach. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Turner has the coordinator title for the first time in his career. He did serve in that role for the last four games this season with Carolina -- after Rivera had been fired. Turner was Rivera's quarterbacks coach in 2018 and '19 and was a quality control coach under him in 2011 and '12. Turner also coached receivers for one year in Cleveland and the quarterbacks for three years in Minnesota.

Turner will be entrusted with developing quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who just completed his rookie year.

Turner's father, Norv, coached the Redskins from 1994-2000. Owner Dan Snyder fired him with three games left, one year after leading the Redskins to a division title.

Rivera also retained special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor, who joined the Redskins in 2019 and helped guide punter Tress Way to his first Pro Bowl selection. Washington also ranked No. 4 in the NFL in kickoff return average (25.2 yards).

O'Connell helped Haskins improve late in the season, taking a more active role in his development. In the last two games Haskins played, he had a 72.9 Total QBR and a passer rating of 131.3.

Because O'Connell remains under contract, the Redskins would have to grant permission for him to interview with another team. He coached the quarterbacks for two years before being named the coordinator for 2019. He did not call plays until after coach Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start.