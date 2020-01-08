OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram surprisingly didn't practice Tuesday as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Two weeks ago, Ingram said he was confident that he would be ready when the Ravens began the playoffs. On Friday, coach John Harbaugh said Ingram would be practicing at full speed this week.

But Harbaugh declined to comment on Ingram's status when asked about the Pro Bowl runner before Tuesday's practice.

"We're not talking about injuries this week. We'll just wait and see," Harbaugh said. "You'll know on [Saturday] on all those guys."

The top-seeded Ravens host the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round on Saturday.

Ingram, 30, injured his left calf early in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 31-15 win at Cleveland on Dec. 22. An MRI revealed a mild to moderate strain, Harbaugh said.

In his first season with the Ravens, Ingram finished 14th in the NFL in rushing with 1,018 yards. His 15 total touchdowns tied the franchise single-season record and ranked fourth in the NFL.

Ingram played a significant role in the Ravens breaking the 41-year-old NFL record for most rushing yards in a season.

If Ingram is sidelined, Gus Edwards would start in his place. Edwards set a career high with 130 yards rushing filling in for Ingram in the 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.