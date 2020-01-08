Marvin Lewis joins Golic and Wingo to discuss some of the obstacles minority head coaches face in the head coach hiring process in the NFL. (1:38)

Marvin Lewis, who was one of only two known candidates to interview for the Dallas Cowboys' head-coaching position, says he is fine with how the process went despite not getting the job.

"There's a lot bigger problems than myself out there," Lewis told ESPN's Golic and Wingo on Wednesday when asked about the NFL's Rooney Rule and how it relates to his being interviewed.

Lewis, the former Cincinnati Bengals coach, met with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys ultimately hired former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who also interviewed over the weekend.

The Rooney Rule, which mandates that teams interview ethnic-minority candidates for coaching and general manager vacancies, has been a topic of discussion again, as Ron Rivera has been the only minority coach hired for the four head-coaching jobs that have been filled over the past month.

Including Rivera, there are only four minority head coaches in the NFL.

"You keep beating your head up against the wall, but I would say -- and again, this is somebody's business, this is somebody's franchise, and nobody's going to tell them who to hire," Lewis said.

"But if we can just somehow open the process a bit more and provide more opportunity."

Lewis told the show that many general managers don't know minority coaching candidates as well, and he acknowledged the lack of minority coaches in coordinator roles. He also said he still thinks it's good for minority candidates to get interviews to get the experience of the process.

Lewis coached the Bengals from 2003 to 2018, taking the team to the playoffs seven times and being named AP Coach of the Year in 2009.