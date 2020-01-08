OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed former first-round pick Andre Smith on Wednesday, adding veteran depth along the offensive line.

Smith, 32, was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 98 games, playing for the Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens' offensive line has been a strength of the team, paving the way for the most rushing yards by a team in a single season and allowing the fifth-fewest sacks (28) in the regular season. According to ESPN's pass block win rate, the Ravens sustained their blocks through 2.5 seconds at a 69% rate, which ranked second best in the NFL behind the Green Bay Packers.

The signing of Smith provides experienced insurance behind Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and second-year starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Smith started the first five games at left tackle for the Bengals this season, filling in for the injured Cordy Glenn. He was waived by Cincinnati on Nov. 30.

To make room for Smith, the Ravens placed reserve offensive tackle Parker Ehinger (shoulder) on injured reserve.