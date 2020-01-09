METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees was unrecognizable with a flowing black wig, full beard and prosthetic nose in Wednesday night's episode of "Undercover Boss" on CBS.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback made a guest appearance on the show as part of his role as co-owner of the chain of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux restaurants.

"How did I just become Matthew McConaughey," Brees said in front of the mirror -- though his kids suggested he looked more like Thor during a video chat.

I can't wait for you to see me go undercover with @walk_ons. More importantly, I can't wait for you to see the amazing team members who keep our restaurants running every day. Watch me and @blwalkon on the season premiere of @undercover_cbs. Tonight 8/7c on @CBS. #walkons pic.twitter.com/y4IvVnBGxn — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 8, 2020

Brees then posed as an employee at one of the New Orleans-area restaurants, washing dishes and spending time getting to know a kitchen porter named Anderson, who talked about what Brees means to the city.

The restaurant's founder, Brandon Landry, also went undercover for two segments on the show. And at the end of the episode he presented life-changing rewards to the three employees that he and Brees spent time with. Anderson was gifted $40,000 to pay off his student loans and help with his mother's medical bills. Brees also gave him Saints season tickets.

Drew Brees was unrecognizable posing as an employee at one of the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux locations in New Orleans. Courtesy of CBS

This isn't Brees' first foray into reality television, though this was much safer than when he wrestled an alligator to the ground on a 2015 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."