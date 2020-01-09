ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL is looking into whether the Buffalo Bills violated the league policy on reporting injuries, after defensive end Jerry Hughes revealed on social media that he played with torn ligaments in his wrist.

Hughes' wrist injury was not listed on any of the Bills' injury reports throughout the 2019 season; however, he did miss practice or was limited with a groin injury and a veteran rest day at various points of the year.

Hughes posted the news that he played with torn ligaments in his wrist on Tuesday:

We will be back 2020 season!!🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/TClGV47QoQ — Jerry hughes Jr (@Iam_jerryhughes) January 7, 2020

The NFL's policy states that "all players who have reportable injuries must be listed on the Practice Report, even if the player takes all the reps in practice, and even if the team is certain that he will play in the upcoming game."

During his end-of-season press conference, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked why Hughes' wrist injury went unreported.

"He was on the injury report. It was not in relation to his wrist," McDermott answered. "He was on the injury report, I believe at one point for his groin, and then another time just overall for veteran rest."

Hughes' $12.95 million cap value was the highest on the Bills' this season. He played in all 16 regular season games, recording 4.5 sacks; Hughes also played in the team's Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, recording a career-high three sacks.

He has yet to miss a game during his seven seasons in Buffalo and is under contract through the 2021 season.