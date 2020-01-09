Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Josina Anderson break down what Mark Ingram has meant to Baltimore this season. (1:58)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was listed as questionable Thursday for Saturday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans but is expected to play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ingram returned to practice Thursday, participating in his first team workout since injuring his left calf on Dec. 22.

Ingram did not appear to favor his injured calf when doing some light running and performing high knee kicks on the sideline during the special-teams portion of practice. No offensive drills were run in the 30-minute media viewing period.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Ingram was a limited participant in practice.

"We'll see how it goes," Harbaugh said after Thursday's practice.

The top-seeded Ravens host the No. 6 seed Titans on Saturday in an AFC divisional playoff game.

Ingram, 30, was selected to his third Pro Bowl this season after finishing fourth in the NFL with 15 touchdowns. In his first season with the Ravens, he was second on the team with 1,018 yards rushing, which is the third time he has cracked 1,000 yards in a season.

He injured his left calf early in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 31-15 win at Cleveland on Dec. 22. An MRI revealed a mild to moderate strain, Harbaugh said.

Ingram played a significant role in the Ravens breaking the 41-year-old NFL record for most rushing yards in a season.

If Ingram is sidelined, Gus Edwards would start in his place. Edwards set a career high with 130 yards rushing when filling in for Ingram in the 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.

The Titans rank No. 12 in the NFL in run defense, giving up 104.5 yards rushing per game.