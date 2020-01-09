ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins continue to remake their front office under new coach Ron Rivera, parting ways with longtime salary cap expert Eric Schaffer and creating a new role for personnel executive Doug Williams.

Schaffer's parting was mutual, a source said, and became inevitable a week ago when the two sides were unable to work out a role for him. Schaffer, who spent 17 seasons with the Redskins, served as their senior vice president of football operations/general counsel. He'll be replaced by Rob Rogers, who worked with Rivera in Carolina.

The Redskins also changed the title of Doug Williams, making him the senior vice president of player development and taking him out of a personnel role. He'll report directly to Rivera and work alongside senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken.

Schaffer was a trusted voice for owner Dan Snyder. Since the season ended, Snyder has fired team president Bruce Allen, his right-hand man for 10 years, and longtime athletic trainer Larry Hess.

But Snyder made it clear during Rivera's introductory news conference that his new coach had power to remake the organization as he saw fit. Snyder wanted one voice and also a culture change. Snyder referenced a coach-centric approach, giving Rivera a wide berth to make moves.

To that end, the Redskins hired Rogers, who spent the past 25 years with Carolina -- and nearly nine years with Rivera. Rogers will be the Redskins' new senior vice president of football administration. He'll oversee the Redskins' salary cap and negotiate contracts. He also played a key role in Carolina's football analytics department.

The Redskins will have a heavy Carolina influence. In addition to Rogers, Rivera hired former Panthers coaches Scott Turner (offensive coordinator), John Matsko (offensive line), Pete Hoener (tight ends), Jim Hostler (receivers) and Ryan Vermillion (athletic trainer).