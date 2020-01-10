PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Josh McCown played the second half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on a torn hamstring and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday, sources said.

The 40-year-old McCown replaced Carson Wentz in the first quarter after Wentz exited with a concussion.

McCown scrambled multiple times in the first half, most memorably for an 11-yard gain late in the second quarter to set up a Jake Elliott field goal. The injury occurred in the second quarter.

With no other quarterbacks available, McCown finished the game. He ended 18-of-24 for 174 yards while absorbing six sacks in the Eagles' 17-9 loss.

Sunday's NFC wild-card game was Josh McCown's first playoff game in his 16-year career. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

It is expected to take up to six months to fully recover, according to a source, which would complicate committing to play another NFL season in 2020.

McCown was emotional after the game when reflecting on his career.

"This year has been nothing short of special for me. I've really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people. I'm thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we'll see. I haven't made any decisions yet. I'll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We'll just see. I don't know yet," he said.

"I'll probably reflect on that later. Again, it's probably with a sour taste, but I'm thankful. My wife and family have moved around a lot and have been there for me. To go out there and get to play in a playoff game was special. I can't thank them enough for their support. It was a heck of a ride. I left it all out there, I know that much. It is different playing at [age] 40. Your body talks to you a lot. I'll reflect on that later, but it was fun to be out there for sure."