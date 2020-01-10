Kansas City, Green Bay brace for snowstorm Saturday, stadium cleanup for Sunday

There's a snowstorm headed toward the Midwest this weekend and it might be a good thing both the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks games are Sunday, not Saturday.

Unless, of course, you'd like to see a snow-globe game.

The forecast in Kansas City is for 4-6 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch Friday night into Saturday.

The condition of the playing field is the biggest issue. The Chiefs didn't cover the field the morning of their Week 15 home game against the Broncos and snow piled up on the field by game time.

Team president Mark Donovan said the field is covered.

"If it goes the way the forecast [indicates], we'll probably uncover it on Saturday night, let it breathe a little bit, and then be ready to go on Sunday,'' he said. "But if there's any chance of any snow on Saturday night, we'll keep it covered until the morning of the game.''

The Chiefs resodded the entire field before their Week 17 home game against the Chargers. The field has heating coils underneath and Donovan said it's set to 75 degrees.

"It's warm [and] keeps the grass the way it is,'' Donovan said. "It's an amazing field for January.''

There's the possibility of 6-10 inches of snow on Saturday night in the Green Bay area and extending down to Milwaukee.

Like usual when snow hits, the Packers are asking people to help shovel out the stadium. It's happened a couple of times already this year, so it's not all that unusual.

But the weather is expected to move out well before Sunday's 5:40 pm CT kickoff.

Sunday's forecast is for 23 degrees with light winds.

Said Packers kicker Mason Crosby: "It looked like if we were playing on Saturday, we would've had a repeat of 2007 [the Packers-Seahawks snowy playoff game]. Looks like we might get quite a bit of snow there, but they are calling for 700 people to come plow Lambeau Field, so it should be all cleared off.

"The temps don't look too crazy cold, and we'll just keep looking at the wind. I don't really worry about it until I get here on Sunday and then I go out and see what it looks like whenever we step out on the field."