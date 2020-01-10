ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher describes the injury status of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game vs. the Texans. (0:43)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who led the Chiefs in sacks for the second straight season, did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans on the week's final injury report.

Coach Andy Reid said Jones "tweaked" his calf during the week but declined to say how Jones was injured. Jones was a full practice participant on Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.

The Chiefs also listed Travis Kelce as questionable, though a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the tight end is expected to play. Kelce was a limited practice participant all three days this week with a knee injury. Reid described the injury as "more of a bruise than anything."

Jones did not play against the Texans in Week 6 because of a groin injury. It was one of two games in which the Chiefs did not register a sack, and they lost 31-24.

Jones had nine sacks this season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. Jones had 15.5 sacks in 2018.