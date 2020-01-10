Rob Ninkovich and Dan Orlovsky predict a Chiefs win against the Texans because Andy Reid and a healthy Patrick Mahomes are too much for Houston to handle. (1:21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who led the Kansas City Chiefs in sacks for the second straight season, did not practice on Friday and was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans on the week's final injury report.

Coach Andy Reid said Jones "tweaked" his calf during the week but declined to say how Jones was injured. Jones was a full practice participant on Wednesday and a limited participant on Thursday.

Jones had nine sacks this season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. Jones had 15.5 sacks in 2018.

Jones did not play against the Texans in Week 6 because of a groin injury. It was one of two games in which the Chiefs did not register a sack. They lost 31-24.

The Chiefs also listed tight end Travis Kelce as questionable to play on Sunday. Kelce was a limited practice participant all three days this week with a knee injury. Reid described the injury as "more of a bruise than anything."