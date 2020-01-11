Stephen A. Smith cites an Eagles' source, who told him during the game that Carson Wentz's concussion was really bad, and proclaims that Jadeveon Clowney should've been ejected from the game. (1:23)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was not fined for the hit on Carson Wentz that knocked the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback out of Sunday's NFC wild-card game, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Clowney went in for a hit on Wentz early in the first quarter of the game and made contact with Wentz's helmet and upper back as they slammed into the turf. Wentz left with a head injury a short time later and did not return, playing only eight snaps in Philadelphia's 17-9 loss to visiting Seattle.

Clowney was not penalized for the hit.

"[Wentz] was a runner, and he did not give himself up," referee Shawn Smith said after the game. "We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgment, we didn't rule that to be a foul."

Jadeveon Clowney was not penalized for this hit on Carson Wentz, who left the game shortly after the play. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Several Eagles were critical of the play. Left tackle Jason Peters confronted Clowney on the field.

"I just told him, 'Man, that's a dirty play,' " Peters said. "And he's like, 'My bad,' and we just kept playing.

"I just kept reminding him, 'Man, stay off my quarterback.'

Tight end Zach Ertz said, "I thought it was late. I kinda knew something was wrong right away -- just the way he got up. Devastated for my guy."

Clowney said he was not attempting to injure Wentz.

"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney said. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

When he was asked Thursday what he's thought of all the strong opinions about his hit on Wentz, Clowney said. "I'm past that.

"I'm on to Green Bay. Just looking forward to this game."

The Seahawks will meet the Packers in Green Bay in Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tim McManus and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.