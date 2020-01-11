Dan Orlovsky believes the 49ers' defense will not be able to keep up with a versatile Vikings offense. (1:25)

With cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes on injured reserve, the Minnesota Vikings worked out Terence Newman, their former nickel/cornerback coach and player, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Newman worked out for the team this week, and the Vikings considered signing him before promoting cornerback Nate Meadors from their practice squad.

Newman, who is close to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, played 15 NFL seasons before he became an assistant coach with Minnesota.

Had he signed, Newman could have played in the NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Newman, who retired as a player just prior to the 2018 season, played for Zimmer on three teams (Dallas 2003-06, Cincinnati 2012-13 and Minnesota 2015-17) and appeared in 221 career games with 205 starts.

Before his retirement, Newman led the league with the most career interceptions (42) among active players.