NFL divisional round fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

Dress to impress is the name of the pregame for the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs. As the eight teams prepare for getting within two wins of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, here's a roundup of some of our favorite looks from this weekend's entrances:
(3) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
It might be cold in Kansas City but the hometown Chiefs are cool as ice.
Ice ain't messing with the flow of this jet ✈️ pic.twitter.com/lGinJmmX9J— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020
Showtime 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9NOztNz0NJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020
.@bigx98 rocking the Malcolm X tee 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AC5ETdZIDD— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020
QB1 and his teammates from the opposite side are doing their thing as well.
DW4 is in the building.@deshaunwatson | #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/EYpmohgLee— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 12, 2020
😎😎😎@JJWatt | #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/7GCdsLY9FL— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 12, 2020
DeAndre and Laremy have arrived.@DeAndreHopkins | #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/BgIA7EfE7k— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 12, 2020
Clocking in.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 12, 2020
📷 » https://t.co/7mZECpn2gD@ShopPalaisRoyal | #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/xsp6V2Rpqu
(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens
The NFL's rushing leader in the all-white fit.
King Henry arrives 👑@KingHenry_2 | #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/Lgjx7CijqM— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 11, 2020
Not to be outdone, Derrick Henry's former Alabama teammate, Marlon Humphrey arrived in the all-yellow.
All Fro @marlon_humphrey 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6Ca6ru7yE— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
Ravens' cornerback Marcus Peters working on casual Saturday.
Juice man ‼️@marcuspeters pic.twitter.com/ASt3JPZVwF— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
The 'Big Truss' motto is all the rage in Baltimore and several Ravens came dressed with the slogan shirts.
.@BrandonW_66 repping his guy @markingram21 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hYSUs2x2hk— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
Ravens ready to work. 😈 pic.twitter.com/7kphlqBJg4— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
You could say @PRic508 is excited 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H4fuM3dTYi— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
Rookie receiver came ready for the night with his Zebra cleats.
A.J. Brown out here showing his stripes. 🦓@Brown1arthur | #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/HxwzLF3i1X— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 12, 2020
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers
49ers tight end George Kittle hopes to Just Bring It.
Yeah the Niners play my Vikings today but that couldn't stop me from lacing my man @gkittle46 with these custom cleats inspired by @TheRock. If you understand the mutual love of wrestling me and #85 have you know how these were meant to happen eventually. pic.twitter.com/oxLt5Zq5vk— Mache- the guy who does the art on the shoes. (@MACHE275) January 11, 2020
You got it, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs
"Game day, baby. Let's get this done."
Great day to #BeLegendary‼️ pic.twitter.com/dOP0CcoW4P— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 11, 2020
We ride with who we came with ‼️ #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/kqMR9Rs5ia— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 11, 2020
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is locked in.
.@KirkCousins8 arrives for his Divisional Round debut. #SKOL #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2020
📺: #MINvsSF 4:35pm ET on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/iclkn0XPCx
Look out for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
Sherm is back in the #NFLPlayoffs! @RSherman_25 #WeReady— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2020
📺: #MINvsSF 4:35pm ET on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/dYaTbLhP6I
Purple is in style.
Kittle making time for the fans.
#49ers TE George Kittle stops for some autographs before his first playoff game. pic.twitter.com/ie5a86QUkT— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 11, 2020
Jimmy G. Jimmy G. Jimmy G.
They love Jimmy out here. @JimmyG_10 #GoNiners #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2020
📺: #MINvsSF 4:35pm ET on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/Px8XWz8F1p pic.twitter.com/vxuRAjHAZn
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. goes old school.
View this post on Instagram
For today's game against the Niners @swervinirvin_ went with the @ravensymone throwback "That's So Raven" themed pair. I had no clue the show was set in San Fran until Irv told me haha always learning. Anyway watch the behind the scenes of these and a bunch of other pairs on the upcoming YouTube episode dropping at 9pm est tonight. #skol #uniswag #brkicks #thatssoraven #vikings #complexkicks #angelusdirect #disney