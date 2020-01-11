        <
        >

          NFL divisional round fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

          play
          Seahawks vs. Packers (-4) (0:55)

          Seattle vs. Green Bay bosts a marquee quarterback matchup between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and their betting stats suggest backing both QBs. (0:55)

          3:41 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Dress to impress is the name of the pregame for the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs. As the eight teams prepare for getting within two wins of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, here's a roundup of some of our favorite looks from this weekend's entrances:

          (3) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

          It might be cold in Kansas City but the hometown Chiefs are cool as ice.

          QB1 and his teammates from the opposite side are doing their thing as well.

          (6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

          The NFL's rushing leader in the all-white fit.

          Not to be outdone, Derrick Henry's former Alabama teammate, Marlon Humphrey arrived in the all-yellow.

          Ravens' cornerback Marcus Peters working on casual Saturday.

          The 'Big Truss' motto is all the rage in Baltimore and several Ravens came dressed with the slogan shirts.

          Rookie receiver came ready for the night with his Zebra cleats.

          (6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

          49ers tight end George Kittle hopes to Just Bring It.

          You got it, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs

          "Game day, baby. Let's get this done."

          Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is locked in.

          Look out for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

          Purple is in style.

          View this post on Instagram

          Ready to roll. Let's #GoGetIt!

          A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings) on

          Kittle making time for the fans.

          Jimmy G. Jimmy G. Jimmy G.

          Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. goes old school.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices