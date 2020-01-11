Stefon Diggs holds on for 41-yard TD catch from Kirk Cousins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs made the San Francisco 49ers pay for leaving him on the outside in single coverage.

After not being targeted in the first half of Minnesota's wild-card playoff win against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings wide receiver burned Niners cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on his team's second drive of the divisional round game at Levi's Stadium Saturday.

Diggs then caught a 41-yard touchdown over the cornerback before sprinting into the end zone with 5 minutes and 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Cousins went at Witherspoon three times on that drive, which resulted in a pass interference, a first-down completion and a touchdown.

It's been a rough start to the game for Witherspoon. The cornerback drew an 8-yard defensive pass interference while in coverage on Diggs six plays before.

The Cousins-to-Diggs combination continues to pay off for Minnesota. The duo has produced five passing touchdowns on throws of 20-or-more yards this season, the most of any QB-receiver combination in the NFL.