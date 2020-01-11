Game-changing drive? Richard Sherman's INT, Tevin Coleman's TD puts 49ers ahead

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman hasn't been tested much this season, especially down the stretch. And midway through the third quarter of Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, he showed why.

On third-and-9 from Minnesota's 34, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back and looked to the right for wideout Adam Thielen. But Sherman had run Thielen's route for him and as the pocket collapsed around Cousins, the QB tried to force it to Thielen.

The ball went right to Sherman, who secured it and raced 13 yards to Minnesota's 29. It was the third postseason interception of Sherman's career, matching the three he posted in the regular season.

Sherman has 38 career interceptions, including the playoffs, nine more than any other player since 2011, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Niners running back Tevin Coleman scored on a 2-yard touchdown run eight plays later to give San Francisco a 24-10 lead with 4:54 left in the third quarter.