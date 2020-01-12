BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is active for Saturday night's AFC divisional playoff game.

Ingram, who is dealing with a calf injury, was listed as questionable on the injury report. He has practiced only once since injuring his left calf on Dec. 22 in Cleveland. Ingram was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

When entering M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Ingram appeared to walk with a slight limp.

Ingram, 30, was selected to his third Pro Bowl this season after finishing fourth in the NFL with 15 touchdowns. In his first season with the Ravens, he was second on the team with 1,018 yards rushing, which is the third time he has cracked 1,000 yards in a season.

Ingram played a significant role in the Ravens' breaking the 41-year-old NFL record for most rushing yards in a season.

In his postseason history, all with New Orleans, Ingram has 65 carries for 277 yards and one touchdown in six games.