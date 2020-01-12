Titans get two quick touchdowns after two Ravens turnovers

BALTIMORE -- Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith made an acrobatic catch in the end zone to open the scoring in the AFC divisional playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens. Smith's catch came as he jumped and tipped the ball to himself only to gather it against his body before landing in bounds.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill laid the ball up perfectly and showed trust in Smith to make the play. The score was set up by Kevin Byard's interception of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The ball bounced off Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and Byard returned it 31 yards and drew a personal foul to add 15 more yards.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Tannehill is now 6-for-6 with three touchdowns when targeting Smith in the red zone.

Then, after stopping the Ravens' offense on fourth down, Tannehill went deep, hitting receiver Kalif Raymond for a 45-yard score.