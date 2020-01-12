Titans' Derrick Henry breaks long run then throws a TD pass

BALTIMORE -- Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith dialed up a perfect play to trick the Baltimore Ravens and score a touchdown. The play resulted in a touchdown pass from running back Derrick Henry to receiver Corey Davis.

Smith had backup QB Marcus Mariota trot onto the field and line up in shotgun. Mariota motioned out wide and Henry lined up as a Wildcat QB. Henry took the snap and executed a perfect jump pass to hit Davis for the score.

The touchdown came three plays after Henry ripped off a 66-yard run through the middle of Baltimore's defense.