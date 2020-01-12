BALTIMORE -- The Tennessee Titans hopes of winning games in the playoffs rest squarely on the shoulders of running back Derrick Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back put together a historical performance to fuel his team to a 28-12 playoff win.

To put things in perspective, Henry's 195-yard rushing performance against the Ravens was his third consecutive game (including the playoffs) with 180 or more yards. No other player has done that.

"They handed me a sheet that said, 'the only player in NFL history...' Whatever comes after that is pretty much self-explanatory when it's the only player in NFL history. It's fun to get to coach him," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

"He's special," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "I think he is special because he has the size that is extremely rare in a running back. But he also has the speed to go with it. So he has the size to run those two or three-yards runs that are physical when there's no hole. He's getting the yards to keep us ahead of the chains. But, also if he breaks free and gets past the first level, he has the speed to take it 60 or 70 yards which is extremely rare and what makes him special."

In two playoff games this year, Derrick Henry has gained 377 rushing yards -- the most in a two-game postseason span in NFL history. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Henry has gained more rushing yards than any other player in their opening four postseason games (561). Also, in two playoff games this year, Henry has gained 377 yards -- the most in a two-game postseason span in NFL history.

Henry's last eight games have produced historic results. During that span, Henry has gained 1,273 rushing yards, the third-most in NFL history. Henry's 137 rushing yards after contact on Saturday were the most in a game over the last 10 postseasons.

Even though he is putting up amazing numbers, Henry is not losing sight of the big picture. In his mind, none of that matters unless the Titans keep winning.

"I am more happy that we won. The stats and all of that stuff is good. But we got the win and we are advancing. That's the most important thing to me," Henry said.

Henry is in the last year of his rookie deal and he'll be a free agent after the season.

"I think we are seeing the great back that we've always been seeing, but we are seeing a little more extra. He's playing with a determination to win," guard Rodger Saffold III said. "I'll say it again, we need to have him back next year. I don't want to hear anything else."