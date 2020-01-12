Drew Brees still hasn't made a decision about his future, but the New Orleans Saints star quarterback has received calls from at least one non-ESPN network to inquire about whether he would be interested in transitioning from quarterback to TV game analyst, league sources told ESPN.

This doesn't necessarily mean Brees will retire or definitely wind up in television, but it does show that he will have attractive options following his playing career.

"Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities," one source close to Brees told ESPN this weekend. "Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities."

Brees, who turns 41 on Wednesday, likely would be viewed as a commodity as an analyst, similar to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo when he was wrapping up his NFL career. But Brees has not decided whether he wants to continue playing, and that leaves the Saints in a precarious position.

Saints coach Sean Payton said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that he thinks Brees will return to the Saints next season and that he anticipates speaking to Brees as early as Monday.

But the Saints have no quarterbacks under contract for next season, as the contracts for Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill have all expired.

Brees enjoyed another productive season with the Saints despite missing five games with a thumb injury, passing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The 13-time Pro Bowler completed an NFL-best 74.3 percent of his passes and finished with a 116.3 quarterback rating, the league's second-best mark.