New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.

Edelman, 33, allegedly jumped on the hood of a Mercedes on Saturday. After the arrest, he was later released by police. In a statement, police said that Edelman is scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce posted a picture on Instagram last night of him, Edelman, and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola in Beverly Hills.

Edelman is from Redwood City, California.

Edelman, who was named Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIII, was the Patriots' leading receiver in 2019 with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

He had played through shoulder and knee injuries, and was recently named the team's 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.