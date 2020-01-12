OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn't back down from his postgame comments that the identity of the Baltimore Ravens is they "choke" in the playoffs.

"I stand by that," Humphrey said after the Ravens' final team meeting Sunday morning. "It actually was what I was thinking on the sideline. It's crazy. You are what you show on paper, and you are what you show on the field. That's what we've shown on the field."

On Saturday night, the Ravens suffered a stunning 28-12 divisional-round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, marking Baltimore's second straight one-and-done in the postseason.

Last season, the Ravens lost 23-17 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild-card game. Baltimore's season ended this year with the biggest upset loss in franchise history. Baltimore was a 10-point favorite over the Titans.

After Saturday night's game, Humphrey spoke about "the sad reality" of this team.

"I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

The Ravens won their last 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the best record in the NFL. Baltimore then became the second No. 1 seed since 2013 to fail to advance to the conference championship game.

Instead of being one win away from the Super Bowl, Humphrey and the Ravens were cleaning out their lockers after John Harbaugh's final team meeting of the season.

Asked about the message of the meeting, Humphrey said, "I don't really know the vibe of it. You feel like you've got to say something in those meetings, so Coach gets up there and says whatever."