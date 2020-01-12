BALTIMORE -- Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda called out Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for spitting in his face during Saturday night's AFC divisional playoff game.

After answering questions about the Baltimore Ravens' 28-12 loss to the Titans, Yanda, unprompted, expressed his anger with Simmons on Saturday night.

"I do want to say another thing. No. 98 [Simmons] for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today," Yanda said. "I just want to put him on notice in the media. I've never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that there's a right way and a wrong way to play football. That guy did not do it the right way today."

This is the first time in Yanda's 13-year NFL career that he has publicly accused another player of anything.

"I've never been spitten in my face," Yanda said. "I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. He was saying some stuff today that's just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct."

Yanda said he approached Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey to speak to Simmons about his actions.

"I told Jurrell to get his guy, because that is ridiculous, and I do respect Jurrell," Yanda said. "That is not acceptable in this game."

Simmons was not asked about Yanda's accusation after the game.

It was only last season when Yanda was accused of spitting on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. In November 2018, Yanda contended his spit was not aimed at Burfict.

"I take a lot of pride in my character and how I was raised," Yanda said last season. "I would never, ever spit on another man, another person, individual, ever."

Yanda, 35, is an eight-time Pro Bowl lineman who contemplated retirement last year.

Asked about his future Saturday night, Yanda said, "I'm not going to talk about my future right now. I just got Tennessee questions. Other than that, I'll divert to later on."