KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will play Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans without Chris Jones, their leader in sacks.

Jones is inactive because of a calf injury.

He went through a brief workout in front of trainers and coaches at Arrowhead Stadium before the inactives were announced but was moving gingerly.

Jones had nine sacks this season, his second consecutive year as the Chiefs' leader. He had 15.5 last year.

Jones didn't play in a Week 6 loss to the Texans because of a groin injury. That was one of two games all season in which the Chiefs didn't register a sack. They lost 31-24.

The Houston Texans have Will Fuller for the first time since Week 16 after the speedy wide receiver was pronounced ready to go following a groin injury. Fuller has been plagued by injuries this season, playing in just 11 of 16 regular-season games.

